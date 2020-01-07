Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Epidemic poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Epidemic

Epidemic (2020 - 2020)

Épidémie 18+
Production year 2020
Country Canada
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Épidémie" is a Canadian drama series about scientists fighting a terrifying virus. Anna-Marie Lecerc is a doctor and the head of the disease control department. The agency usually deals with cases of food poisoning or seasonal flu. However, it is Anna-Marie who first encounters an unknown illness that rapidly spreads throughout Montreal. The situation is further complicated by a scandal that broke out the day before, drawing the attention of the minister to Lecerc's work. He is afraid that the danger is being overestimated.
Cast
Cast
Mélissa Désormeaux-Poulin
Mélissa Désormeaux-Poulin
Julie Le Breton
Guillaume Cyr
Gabriel Sabourin
Félix-Antoine Tremblay
Nancy Saunders
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
7.5 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Epidemic - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more