"Épidémie" is a Canadian drama series about scientists fighting a terrifying virus. Anna-Marie Lecerc is a doctor and the head of the disease control department. The agency usually deals with cases of food poisoning or seasonal flu. However, it is Anna-Marie who first encounters an unknown illness that rapidly spreads throughout Montreal. The situation is further complicated by a scandal that broke out the day before, drawing the attention of the minister to Lecerc's work. He is afraid that the danger is being overestimated.

