"Endlings" is a multi-part sci-fi show created by the streaming service Hulu. The series revolves around four young children who live with their father on a small farm. One beautiful day, something strange happens on their property: a mysterious spaceship crashes. The sole survivor of the crew manages to survive, but he needs the help of the main characters. Luckily, the children are not afraid of the extraterrestrial guest; on the contrary, they show a clear interest in befriending him. As it turns out, the visitor's mission from space is connected to the preservation of endangered species...

