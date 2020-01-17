Menu
few votes IMDb Rating: 5.4
Kinoafisha TV Shows Endlings

Endlings (2020 - …)

Endlings 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Hulu
Runtime 12 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Endlings" is a multi-part sci-fi show created by the streaming service Hulu. The series revolves around four young children who live with their father on a small farm. One beautiful day, something strange happens on their property: a mysterious spaceship crashes. The sole survivor of the crew manages to survive, but he needs the help of the main characters. Luckily, the children are not afraid of the extraterrestrial guest; on the contrary, they show a clear interest in befriending him. As it turns out, the visitor's mission from space is connected to the preservation of endangered species...
Series rating

0.0
5.4 IMDb
Seasons
Endlings - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 12 episodes
 
Endlings - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 12 episodes
 
Stills
