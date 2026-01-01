Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Elite
Seasons
Season 5
Cast and roles
Season 5 Cast of the Series Elite (2022)
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
Q&A
"Elite" cast
All info
Itzan Escamilla
Omar Ayuso
Claudia Salas
Georgina Amorós
Carla Díaz
Manu Ríos
Pol Granch
Valentina Zenere
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree