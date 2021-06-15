Élite Historias Breves: Nadia Guzmán 2021 episode 3 season 1
Episode 1
Season 1 / Episode 115 June 2021
Episode 2
Season 1 / Episode 215 June 2021
Episode 3
Season 1 / Episode 315 June 2021
Episode description
В сезоне 3 серии сериала «Элита: короткие истории. Надя и Гусман» главная героиня хочет разобраться со своими чувствами перед долгожданной встречей с Гусманом. Желая сгладить этот момент, она просит парня выполнить несколько важных условий...
