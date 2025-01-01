JessicaYou see her standing there, so haughty, so confident. Let us hope she finds solace in her writing and her books. She'll have little else. She may have my son's name, but it is we, the ones who carry the name concubine, that history will call wives.
[Paul throws the knife to the ground at Otheym's feet]
Otheym[looking up angrily] Hard tasks need hard ways. You must become our Naibe so you can lead us against the Harkonnen!
Paul AtreidesAnd would you smash your knife before starting that war? Would you cut off your right arm and leave it bloody on the floor?
Paul AtreidesDo you think the Mah'Di is that stupid? There isn't a man among you who could stand against me in single combat, Stilgar included. Must I prove it by calling out the Naibe of every Sietch on the planet? Must I cripple myself by killing our strongest & wisest leaders, just for the sake of some mindless ritual? You say I am the Mah'Di...
[Paul puts on his father's ring]
Paul AtreidesI say I am your Duke! And it's time now to wipe Arrakkis clean of the awful Harkonnen stench! Time to drive their name into the depths of Hell so that we may reclaim the planet and create a paradise together!
ChaniAs Liet taught us.
Stilgar/ FremenAs Liet taught us.
OtheymLong live the Duke! Long live Duke Paul Muad Dib!
Baron HarkonnenAnd so it begins. The trap is set. The prey approaches. A glorious winter is about to descend on House Atreides and all its heirs, and very soon, the years of humiliation visited upon my family will finally be avenged.
Reverend Mother Gaius Helen MohiamThe spice must flow.
FremenYou will never rid this planet of the Harkonnens with guerilla raids, boy.
PaulThat is why I am asking you for a hundred of your young men. I wish to teach them the weirding way. So those hundred can come back to you and teach hundreds more. And those hundreds will teach hundreds more. Hundreds will become thousands. The Fedaykin. A force to rival the Emperor's Sardaukar. A force that will make the Emperor himself afraid. My father once told me here on Arrakis you need desert power to rule. You are desert power and nothing can stop you.
Baron HarkonnenMy family has hated the Atreides for centuries. They have been the sand in our eyes, the stink at our meals, these arrogant Atreides, always standing in our way. I want Leto to appreciate the beauty of what I've done to him. I want him to know that I, Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, am the instrument of his family's demise. The extinction of House Atreides and the glorious ascension of House Harkonnen.
[long silence, confusion]
ChaniAs Liet taught us.
CrowdAs Liet taught us.
Baron HarkonnenAlone and vunerable at the edge of the universe, Duke Leto Atreides will finally come face to face with fear. When I'm done with him, he won't know who to trust, not even that Bene Gesserit whore he sleeps with. They'll all be turning on another like rats in a flood. By the time the traitor is fully revealed, the fate of Atreides will already be sealed.
Baron HarkonnenSo let the emperor mock house Harkonenn, Call us swine. Because in the end his throne will be mine.