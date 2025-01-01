Otheym Mah'Di! You are the voice from the outer world! You are the prophet sent to us by Shai Hulud! You must take your place, Muad Dib. We've waited long enough. You must do it now!

Paul Atreides Do you live for the good of the tribe, Stilgar?

Stilgar There is no other way.

Paul Atreides And for the good of the tribe would you stand there & let me drive this blade into your heart?

Fremen It is the way! Call him out!

Otheym It is the way, Muad Dib!

Paul Atreides Ways change!

[Paul throws the knife to the ground at Otheym's feet]

Otheym [looking up angrily] Hard tasks need hard ways. You must become our Naibe so you can lead us against the Harkonnen!

Paul Atreides And would you smash your knife before starting that war? Would you cut off your right arm and leave it bloody on the floor?

Paul Atreides Do you think the Mah'Di is that stupid? There isn't a man among you who could stand against me in single combat, Stilgar included. Must I prove it by calling out the Naibe of every Sietch on the planet? Must I cripple myself by killing our strongest & wisest leaders, just for the sake of some mindless ritual? You say I am the Mah'Di...

[Paul puts on his father's ring]

Paul Atreides I say I am your Duke! And it's time now to wipe Arrakkis clean of the awful Harkonnen stench! Time to drive their name into the depths of Hell so that we may reclaim the planet and create a paradise together!

Chani As Liet taught us.

Stilgar/ Fremen As Liet taught us.