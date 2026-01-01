Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Dublin Murders
Seasons
Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Dublin Murders (2019)
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
"Dublin Murders" cast
All info
Sarah Greene
Cassie Maddox
Killian Scott
Rob Reilly
Ellie O'Halloran
Dawn Bradfield
Sarah Greene
Lexie Mangan
Amy Macken
Paul Roe
Tom Vaughan-Lawlor
Frank Mackey
Áine Ní Laoghaire
Eugene O'Hare
Detective Quigley
Sam Keeley
Daniel March
Conleth Hill
Superintendent O'Kelly
Charlie Kelly
Justin Mannering
Ned Dennehy
Moe Dunford
Detective Sam O'Neill
Peter McDonald
Jonathan Devlin
Amelia Crowley
Antonio Aakeel
Rafe Lahiri
Killian Coyle
Barry O'Connor
Ian Kenny
Garda Phelan
Ericka Roe
Alannah Shorey
Leah McNamara
Rosalind Devlin
Alexandra Moen
Simone Cameron
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree