Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows DreamWorks Dragons Seasons Season 1 Episode 18

DreamWorks Dragons 2012 - 2014 episode 18 season 1

7.7 Rate
10 votes
"DreamWorks Dragons" season 1 all episodes
How to Start a Dragon Academy
Season 1 / Episode 1 7 August 2012
Viking for Hire
Season 1 / Episode 2 7 August 2012
Animal House
Season 1 / Episode 3 4 September 2012
The Terrible Twos
Season 1 / Episode 4 11 September 2012
In Dragons We Trust
Season 1 / Episode 5 18 September 2012
Alvin and the Outcasts
Season 1 / Episode 6 25 September 2012
How to Pick Your Dragon
Season 1 / Episode 7 3 October 2012
Portrait of Hiccup as a Buff Young Man
Season 1 / Episode 8 10 October 2012
Dragon Flower
Season 1 / Episode 9 17 October 2012
Heather Report (Part 1)
Season 1 / Episode 10 14 November 2012
Heather Report (Part II)
Season 1 / Episode 11 21 November 2012
Thawfest
Season 1 / Episode 12 28 November 2012
When Lightning Strikes
Season 1 / Episode 13 5 December 2012
What Flies Beneath
Season 1 / Episode 14 6 February 2013
Twinsanity
Season 1 / Episode 15 13 February 2013
Defiant One
Season 1 / Episode 16 20 February 2013
Breakneck Bog
Season 1 / Episode 17 27 February 2013
Gem of a Different Color
Season 1 / Episode 18 6 March 2013
We Are a Family (Part 1)
Season 1 / Episode 19 13 March 2013
We Are a Family (Part 2)
Season 1 / Episode 20 20 March 2013
Episode description

В 1 сезоне 18 серии сериала «Драконы и всадники Олуха» Сморкала и другие деревенские жители решили, что драконьи яйца, которые имеют свойство менять окраску, – это драгоценности, способные принести удачу. Сморкала хочет торговать ими.

Comments Discuss in Chat (ru)
Write review
Only registered users can comment Log in using By logging in, you agree to the terms of use

Authorisation by email

Discussing now Alice in Wonderland
Alice in Wonderland 130 comments
Daddy's Daughters. Mom is Back
Daddy's Daughters. Mom is Back 48 comments
Mazhor v Dubae
Mazhor v Dubae 28 comments
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more