How to Start a Dragon Academy
Season 1 / Episode 17 August 2012
Viking for Hire
Season 1 / Episode 27 August 2012
Animal House
Season 1 / Episode 34 September 2012
The Terrible Twos
Season 1 / Episode 411 September 2012
In Dragons We Trust
Season 1 / Episode 518 September 2012
Alvin and the Outcasts
Season 1 / Episode 625 September 2012
How to Pick Your Dragon
Season 1 / Episode 73 October 2012
Portrait of Hiccup as a Buff Young Man
Season 1 / Episode 810 October 2012
Dragon Flower
Season 1 / Episode 917 October 2012
Heather Report (Part 1)
Season 1 / Episode 1014 November 2012
Heather Report (Part II)
Season 1 / Episode 1121 November 2012
Thawfest
Season 1 / Episode 1228 November 2012
When Lightning Strikes
Season 1 / Episode 135 December 2012
What Flies Beneath
Season 1 / Episode 146 February 2013
Twinsanity
Season 1 / Episode 1513 February 2013
Defiant One
Season 1 / Episode 1620 February 2013
Breakneck Bog
Season 1 / Episode 1727 February 2013
Gem of a Different Color
Season 1 / Episode 186 March 2013
We Are a Family (Part 1)
Season 1 / Episode 1913 March 2013
We Are a Family (Part 2)
Season 1 / Episode 2020 March 2013
В 1 сезоне 18 серии сериала «Драконы и всадники Олуха» Сморкала и другие деревенские жители решили, что драконьи яйца, которые имеют свойство менять окраску, – это драгоценности, способные принести удачу. Сморкала хочет торговать ими.
