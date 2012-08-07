DreamWorks Dragons 2012 - 2014 episode 16 season 1
How to Start a Dragon Academy
Season 1 / Episode 17 August 2012
Viking for Hire
Season 1 / Episode 27 August 2012
Animal House
Season 1 / Episode 34 September 2012
The Terrible Twos
Season 1 / Episode 411 September 2012
In Dragons We Trust
Season 1 / Episode 518 September 2012
Alvin and the Outcasts
Season 1 / Episode 625 September 2012
How to Pick Your Dragon
Season 1 / Episode 73 October 2012
Portrait of Hiccup as a Buff Young Man
Season 1 / Episode 810 October 2012
Dragon Flower
Season 1 / Episode 917 October 2012
Heather Report (Part 1)
Season 1 / Episode 1014 November 2012
Heather Report (Part II)
Season 1 / Episode 1121 November 2012
Thawfest
Season 1 / Episode 1228 November 2012
When Lightning Strikes
Season 1 / Episode 135 December 2012
What Flies Beneath
Season 1 / Episode 146 February 2013
Twinsanity
Season 1 / Episode 1513 February 2013
Defiant One
Season 1 / Episode 1620 February 2013
Breakneck Bog
Season 1 / Episode 1727 February 2013
Gem of a Different Color
Season 1 / Episode 186 March 2013
We Are a Family (Part 1)
Season 1 / Episode 1913 March 2013
We Are a Family (Part 2)
Season 1 / Episode 2020 March 2013
В 1 сезоне 16 серии сериала «Драконы и всадники Олуха», попав в смерч, Беззубик повредил хвост. Теперь он не может летать, и Иккинг со Сморкалой застряли на Острове Изгоев. Теперь этим троим предстоит наладить контакт и решить свои проблемы сообща.
