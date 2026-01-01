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Dota: Dragon's Blood
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Dota: Dragon's Blood (2022)
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"Dota: Dragon's Blood" cast
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Yuri Lowenthal
Lara Pulver
Troy Baker
Tony Todd
Freya Tingley
Josh Keaton
JB Blanc
Kari Wahlgren
Alix Wilton Regan
Anson Mount
Doug Bradley
Jeffrey Combs
Toby Schmitz
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