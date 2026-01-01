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Doom Patrol
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Season 4
Cast and roles
Season 4 Cast of the Series Doom Patrol (2022)
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"Doom Patrol" cast
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Diane Guerrero
Crazy Jane
April Bowlby
Diane Guerrero
Joivan Wade
Riley Shanahan
Matthew Zuk
Matt Bomer
Brendan Fraser
Michelle Gomez
Keiko Agena
Sendhil Ramamurthy
Mark Sheppard
Timothy Dalton
Tyler Mane
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