few votes IMDb Rating: 4.6
Kinoafisha TV Shows Doktor Rihter

Doktor Rihter (2017 - …)

Доктор Рихтер 18+
Production year 2017
Country Russia
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 46 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

The plot of the series "Doctor Richter" revolves around the experienced and talented doctor, Andrey Alexandrovich, who is able to accurately diagnose patients even with the most strange and ambiguous symptoms. However, Richter is not known for his politeness or easygoing nature. Sometimes, his patients and colleagues feel that he lacks humanity and compassion. However, beneath this tough exterior lies a complex and multifaceted personality. In each episode, Andrey Alexandrovich somehow manages to save someone's life.
Cast
Mariya Mironova
Vitaliy Haev
Aleksey Serebryakov
Ekaterina Vilkova
Anna Mikhalkova
Dmitriy Endaltsev
Cast and Crew

Series rating

4.6 IMDb
Seasons
Doktor Rihter - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 24 episodes
 
Doktor Rihter - Season 2 Season 2
2018, 16 episodes
 
Doktor Rihter - Season 3 Season 3
2019, 16 episodes
 
