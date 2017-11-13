The plot of the series "Doctor Richter" revolves around the experienced and talented doctor, Andrey Alexandrovich, who is able to accurately diagnose patients even with the most strange and ambiguous symptoms. However, Richter is not known for his politeness or easygoing nature. Sometimes, his patients and colleagues feel that he lacks humanity and compassion. However, beneath this tough exterior lies a complex and multifaceted personality. In each episode, Andrey Alexandrovich somehow manages to save someone's life.

