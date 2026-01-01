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Kinoafisha
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Dakteoseu
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Dakteoseu (2016)
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"Dakteoseu" cast
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Park Shin-hye
Rae-won Kim
Song-Kyoung Lee
Yoon Kyun Sang
Kim Yeong-ae
Jang Hyeon-seong
Jeon Gook-hwan
Han Bo-bae
Yoo Da-in
Jung Ah-mi
Lee Ga-kyung
Jung Doo-kyum
Jo Dal-hwan
Jeong Hae-gyoon
Lee Ho-jae
Hyo-Seob Eom
Yoon Hae Young
Jo Hyeon-shik
Kim Hye-yoon
Moon Ji-in
Suyeon Ji
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