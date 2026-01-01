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Doctor Prisoner
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Doctor Prisoner (2019)
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"Doctor Prisoner" cast
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Namkoong Min
Kwon Na-ra
Kim Byeong-cheol
Choi Won-yeong
Lee Da-in
Hee-kyung Jin
Park Eun-seok
Yang Dae-hyeok
Won Geun-su
Kang Hong-seok
Jang Hyeon-seong
Lee Hyeon-gyoon
Lee Joon-hyuk
Eom Ji-man
Yoon In-jo
Kim Ji-eun
Kim Jung-nan
Woo Mi-Hwa
Woo Mi-hwa
Park Ji-yeong
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