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Kinoafisha TV Shows Disenchantment Seasons Season 2 Cast and roles

Season 2 Cast of the Series Disenchantment (2021)

"Disenchantment" cast All info
Abbi Jacobson
Eric André
Eric André
Luci Nat Faxon
Nat Faxon
Elfo Eric André
Eric André
Pendergast John Di Maggio
John Di Maggio
King Zøg Tress MacNeille
Tress MacNeille
Gretel Tress MacNeille
Tress MacNeille
Queen Oona Tress MacNeille
Tress MacNeille
Tress MacNeille
Tress MacNeille
Arch Druidess Matt Berry
Matt Berry
Prince Merkimer David Herman
David Herman
Superviso Noel Fielding
Noel Fielding
Stan the Executioner David Herman
David Herman
Hansel David Herman
David Herman
Jerry Sharon Horgan
Sharon Horgan
Queen Dagmar David Herman
David Herman
David Herman
David Herman
The Herald Maurice LaMarche
Maurice LaMarche
Odval
Lucy Montgomery
Bunty
Maurice LaMarche
Maurice LaMarche
Billy West
David Herman
David Herman
Old Man Touchy Maurice LaMarche
Maurice LaMarche
Duke of Twinkletown
Billy West
Pops the Elf
Lucy Montgomery
The Enchantress
Billy West
King Rulo
Billy West
Mertz
Maurice LaMarche
Maurice LaMarche
Junior Ogre Maurice LaMarche
Maurice LaMarche
Leavo
Billy West
Sorcerio
Billy West
Me-Flavored Water Salesman
Rich Fulcher
Lucy Montgomery
Billy West
The Jester
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