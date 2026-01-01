Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Disenchantment
Seasons
Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Disenchantment (2021)
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Q&A
"Disenchantment" cast
All info
Abbi Jacobson
Eric André
Luci
Nat Faxon
Elfo
Eric André
Pendergast
John Di Maggio
King Zøg
Tress MacNeille
Gretel
Tress MacNeille
Queen Oona
Tress MacNeille
Tress MacNeille
Arch Druidess
Matt Berry
Prince Merkimer
David Herman
Superviso
Noel Fielding
Stan the Executioner
David Herman
Hansel
David Herman
Jerry
Sharon Horgan
Queen Dagmar
David Herman
David Herman
The Herald
Maurice LaMarche
Odval
Lucy Montgomery
Bunty
Maurice LaMarche
Billy West
David Herman
Old Man Touchy
Maurice LaMarche
Duke of Twinkletown
Billy West
Pops the Elf
Lucy Montgomery
The Enchantress
Billy West
King Rulo
Billy West
Mertz
Maurice LaMarche
Junior Ogre
Maurice LaMarche
Leavo
Billy West
Sorcerio
Billy West
Me-Flavored Water Salesman
Rich Fulcher
Lucy Montgomery
Billy West
The Jester
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree