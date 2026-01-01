Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Dinozavr
Seasons
Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Dinozavr (2020)
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Similar
"Dinozavr" cast
All info
Aleksandr Pankratov-Chyornyy
Grigoriy Dudnik
Andrey Smirnov
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree