Kinoafisha TV Shows Diary of a Future President Seasons Season 2 Episode 7

Diary of a Future President 2020 episode 7 season 2

"Diary of a Future President" season 2 all episodes
Back in Session
Season 2 / Episode 1 18 August 2021
Strategic Alliance
Season 2 / Episode 2 18 August 2021
Pleading the Fifth
Season 2 / Episode 3 18 August 2021
United Nations
Season 2 / Episode 4 18 August 2021
The National Stage
Season 2 / Episode 5 18 August 2021
Brain Trust
Season 2 / Episode 6 18 August 2021
Qui Pro Quo
Season 2 / Episode 7 18 August 2021
Supreme Court Injustice
Season 2 / Episode 8 18 August 2021
First Gentleman
Season 2 / Episode 9 18 August 2021
October Surpise
Season 2 / Episode 10 18 August 2021
Episode description

Во 2 сезоне 7 серии сериала «Дневник будущей женщины-президента» мать девушки уезжает из города, а Сэм решает начать свою первую партию в покер. В другом месте Бобби и Елена устраивают настоящую подростковую вечеринку, которая оборачивается хаосом.

