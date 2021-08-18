Diary of a Future President 2020 episode 10 season 2
"Diary of a Future President" season 2 all episodes
Back in Session
Season 2 / Episode 118 August 2021
Strategic Alliance
Season 2 / Episode 218 August 2021
Pleading the Fifth
Season 2 / Episode 318 August 2021
United Nations
Season 2 / Episode 418 August 2021
The National Stage
Season 2 / Episode 518 August 2021
Brain Trust
Season 2 / Episode 618 August 2021
Qui Pro Quo
Season 2 / Episode 718 August 2021
Supreme Court Injustice
Season 2 / Episode 818 August 2021
First Gentleman
Season 2 / Episode 918 August 2021
October Surpise
Season 2 / Episode 1018 August 2021
Episode description
Во 2 сезоне 10 серии сериала «Дневник будущей женщины-президента» амбициозная старшеклассница наконец заставляет школу сменить талисман, но в процессе другие ученики решают восстать против нее. Сможет ли главная героиня убедить всех в своей правоте?
