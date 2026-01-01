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Dexter
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Season 3
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Season 3 Cast of the Series Dexter (2008)
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"Dexter" cast
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Michael C. Hall
Dexter Morgan
Julie Benz
Rita Bennett
Jennifer Carpenter
Debra Morgan
C.S. Lee
Vince Masuka
Luna Lauren Velez
David Zayas
James Remar
Harry Morgan
Jimmy Smits
Desmond Harrington
David Ramsey
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