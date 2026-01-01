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Devils
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Devils (2022)
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"Devils" cast
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Clara Rosager
Alessandro Borghi
Massimo Ruggero
Lars Mikkelsen
Daniel Duval
Joel de la Fuente
Malachi Kirby
Oliver Harris
Li Jun Li
Mehmet Günsür
Brendan Patricks
Melissa Thom
Tom McKay
Patrick Dempsey
Dominic Morgan
Margaux Billard
Didi Anderson
Michael Nouri
Paul Chowdhry
Kalim Chowdrey
Marina Maximilian Blumin
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