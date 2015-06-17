Menu
Seasons
Deutschland 83 All seasons
Deutschland 83/86/89
16+
Production year
2015
Country
USA
Episode duration
45 minutes
Streaming service
Amazon Prime Video
Series rating
7.8
Rate
10
votes
8
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Deutschland 83"
Deutschland 83
8 episodes
17 June 2015 - 5 August 2015
Deutschland 86
10 episodes
19 October 2018
Deutschland 89
8 episodes
25 September 2020
