Desperate Housewives 2004 - 2012 episode 3 season 5
8.1Rate
10 votes
You're Gonna Love Tomorrow
Season 5 / Episode 128 September 2008
We're So Happy You're So Happy
Season 5 / Episode 25 October 2008
Kids Ain't Like Everybody Else
Season 5 / Episode 312 October 2008
Back in Business
Season 5 / Episode 419 October 2008
Mirror, Mirror
Season 5 / Episode 526 October 2008
There's Always a Woman
Season 5 / Episode 62 November 2008
What More Do I Need?
Season 5 / Episode 79 November 2008
City on Fire
Season 5 / Episode 816 November 2008
Me and My Town
Season 5 / Episode 930 November 2008
A Vision's Just a Vision
Season 5 / Episode 107 December 2008
Home Is the Place
Season 5 / Episode 114 January 2009
Connect! Connect!
Season 5 / Episode 1211 January 2009
The Best Thing That Could Have Happened
Season 5 / Episode 1318 January 2009
Mama Spent Money When She Had None
Season 5 / Episode 148 February 2009
In a World Where the Kings Are Employers
Season 5 / Episode 1515 February 2009
Crime Doesn't Pay
Season 5 / Episode 168 March 2009
The Story of Lucy and Jessie
Season 5 / Episode 1715 March 2009
A Spark. To Pierce the Dark.
Season 5 / Episode 1822 March 2009
Look Into Their Eyes and You See What They Know
Season 5 / Episode 1919 April 2009
Rose's Turn
Season 5 / Episode 2026 April 2009
Bargaining
Season 5 / Episode 213 May 2009
Marry Me a Little
Season 5 / Episode 2210 May 2009
Everybody Says Don't
Season 5 / Episode 2317 May 2009
If It's Only in Your Head
Season 5 / Episode 2417 May 2009
Episode description
В 5 сезоне 3 серии сериала «Отчаянные домохозяйки» в гости к Бри и Орсону приезжает Даниэль с новым мужем и Беном. Сьюзан узнает, что Эм Джея обижает Хуанита, и это приводит к драке с Габи. А Карен начинает копаться в прошлом Дэвида.
