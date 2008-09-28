Desperate Housewives 2004 - 2012 episode 23 season 5
8.1Rate
"Desperate Housewives" season 5 all episodes
You're Gonna Love Tomorrow
Season 5 / Episode 128 September 2008
We're So Happy You're So Happy
Season 5 / Episode 25 October 2008
Kids Ain't Like Everybody Else
Season 5 / Episode 312 October 2008
Back in Business
Season 5 / Episode 419 October 2008
Mirror, Mirror
Season 5 / Episode 526 October 2008
There's Always a Woman
Season 5 / Episode 62 November 2008
What More Do I Need?
Season 5 / Episode 79 November 2008
City on Fire
Season 5 / Episode 816 November 2008
Me and My Town
Season 5 / Episode 930 November 2008
A Vision's Just a Vision
Season 5 / Episode 107 December 2008
Home Is the Place
Season 5 / Episode 114 January 2009
Connect! Connect!
Season 5 / Episode 1211 January 2009
The Best Thing That Could Have Happened
Season 5 / Episode 1318 January 2009
Mama Spent Money When She Had None
Season 5 / Episode 148 February 2009
In a World Where the Kings Are Employers
Season 5 / Episode 1515 February 2009
Crime Doesn't Pay
Season 5 / Episode 168 March 2009
The Story of Lucy and Jessie
Season 5 / Episode 1715 March 2009
A Spark. To Pierce the Dark.
Season 5 / Episode 1822 March 2009
Look Into Their Eyes and You See What They Know
Season 5 / Episode 1919 April 2009
Rose's Turn
Season 5 / Episode 2026 April 2009
Bargaining
Season 5 / Episode 213 May 2009
Marry Me a Little
Season 5 / Episode 2210 May 2009
Everybody Says Don't
Season 5 / Episode 2317 May 2009
If It's Only in Your Head
Season 5 / Episode 2417 May 2009
В 5 сезоне 23 серии сериала «Отчаянные домохозяйки» Том решает поступить в колледж и получить новую профессию. Орсон узнает, что Бри сама ограбила их дом, чтобы развестись. А Карлос соглашается стать опекуном одной из своих племянниц.
