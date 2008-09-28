Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Desperate Housewives Seasons Season 5 Episode 23

Desperate Housewives 2004 - 2012 episode 23 season 5

8.1 Rate
10 votes
"Desperate Housewives" season 5 all episodes
You're Gonna Love Tomorrow
Season 5 / Episode 1 28 September 2008
We're So Happy You're So Happy
Season 5 / Episode 2 5 October 2008
Kids Ain't Like Everybody Else
Season 5 / Episode 3 12 October 2008
Back in Business
Season 5 / Episode 4 19 October 2008
Mirror, Mirror
Season 5 / Episode 5 26 October 2008
There's Always a Woman
Season 5 / Episode 6 2 November 2008
What More Do I Need?
Season 5 / Episode 7 9 November 2008
City on Fire
Season 5 / Episode 8 16 November 2008
Me and My Town
Season 5 / Episode 9 30 November 2008
A Vision's Just a Vision
Season 5 / Episode 10 7 December 2008
Home Is the Place
Season 5 / Episode 11 4 January 2009
Connect! Connect!
Season 5 / Episode 12 11 January 2009
The Best Thing That Could Have Happened
Season 5 / Episode 13 18 January 2009
Mama Spent Money When She Had None
Season 5 / Episode 14 8 February 2009
In a World Where the Kings Are Employers
Season 5 / Episode 15 15 February 2009
Crime Doesn't Pay
Season 5 / Episode 16 8 March 2009
The Story of Lucy and Jessie
Season 5 / Episode 17 15 March 2009
A Spark. To Pierce the Dark.
Season 5 / Episode 18 22 March 2009
Look Into Their Eyes and You See What They Know
Season 5 / Episode 19 19 April 2009
Rose's Turn
Season 5 / Episode 20 26 April 2009
Bargaining
Season 5 / Episode 21 3 May 2009
Marry Me a Little
Season 5 / Episode 22 10 May 2009
Everybody Says Don't
Season 5 / Episode 23 17 May 2009
If It's Only in Your Head
Season 5 / Episode 24 17 May 2009
Episode description

В 5 сезоне 23 серии сериала «Отчаянные домохозяйки» Том решает поступить в колледж и получить новую профессию. Орсон узнает, что Бри сама ограбила их дом, чтобы развестись. А Карлос соглашается стать опекуном одной из своих племянниц.

Comments Discuss in Chat (ru)
Write review
Only registered users can comment Log in using By logging in, you agree to the terms of use

Authorisation by email

Discussing now Wicked: For Good
Wicked: For Good 5 comments
Est tolko MiG
Est tolko MiG 7 comments
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2 18 comments
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more