Kinoafisha TV Shows Desperate Housewives Seasons Season 4 Episode 6

Desperate Housewives 2004 - 2012 episode 6 season 4

"Desperate Housewives" season 4 all episodes
Now You Know
Season 4 / Episode 1 30 September 2007
Smiles of a Summer Night
Season 4 / Episode 2 7 October 2007
The Game
Season 4 / Episode 3 14 October 2007
If There's Anything I Can't Stand
Season 4 / Episode 4 21 October 2007
Art Isn't Easy
Season 4 / Episode 5 28 October 2007
Now I Know, Don't Be Scared
Season 4 / Episode 6 4 November 2007
You Can't Judge a Book by Its Cover
Season 4 / Episode 7 11 November 2007
A Distant Past
Season 4 / Episode 8 25 November 2007
Something's Coming
Season 4 / Episode 9 2 December 2007
Welcome to Kanagawa
Season 4 / Episode 10 6 January 2008
Sunday
Season 4 / Episode 11 13 April 2008
In Buddy's Eyes
Season 4 / Episode 12 20 April 2008
Hello, Little Girl
Season 4 / Episode 13 27 April 2008
Opening Doors
Season 4 / Episode 14 4 May 2008
Mother Said
Season 4 / Episode 15 11 May 2008
The Gun Song
Season 4 / Episode 16 18 May 2008
Free
Season 4 / Episode 17 18 May 2008
В 4 сезоне 6 серии сериала «Отчаянные домохозяйки» Сьюзан узнает, что отец Майка на самом деле жив и сидит в тюрьме. Боб и Ли закатывают вечеринку в честь Хэллоуина, на которую приходит Даниэль, несмотря на запрет матери. А Иди мстит Карлосу.

