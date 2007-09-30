Desperate Housewives 2004 - 2012 episode 13 season 4
Now You Know
Season 4 / Episode 130 September 2007
Smiles of a Summer Night
Season 4 / Episode 27 October 2007
The Game
Season 4 / Episode 314 October 2007
If There's Anything I Can't Stand
Season 4 / Episode 421 October 2007
Art Isn't Easy
Season 4 / Episode 528 October 2007
Now I Know, Don't Be Scared
Season 4 / Episode 64 November 2007
You Can't Judge a Book by Its Cover
Season 4 / Episode 711 November 2007
A Distant Past
Season 4 / Episode 825 November 2007
Something's Coming
Season 4 / Episode 92 December 2007
Welcome to Kanagawa
Season 4 / Episode 106 January 2008
Sunday
Season 4 / Episode 1113 April 2008
In Buddy's Eyes
Season 4 / Episode 1220 April 2008
Hello, Little Girl
Season 4 / Episode 1327 April 2008
Opening Doors
Season 4 / Episode 144 May 2008
Mother Said
Season 4 / Episode 1511 May 2008
The Gun Song
Season 4 / Episode 1618 May 2008
Free
Season 4 / Episode 1718 May 2008
Episode description
В 4 сезоне 13 серии сериала «Отчаянные домохозяйки» у Карлоса появляется собака-поводырь, которую тут же возненавидела Габи. Джули рассказывает Майку о том, что во сне говорил Орсон, тем самым положив начало ссоре между семьями Ходж и Дельфино.
