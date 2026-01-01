Iconic scenes & Locations
on location
Belfast, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK
on location
Londonderry, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland, UK
Erin's house
New Barnsley Park, Belfast, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK
on location
Hunterhouse College, Belfast, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK
on location
Burt, County Donegal, Ireland
on location
County Donegal, Ireland
walk from Erin's house
Limewood Street, Londonderry, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland, UK
on location
Northern Ireland, UK
on location
County Londonderry, Northern Ireland, UK
on location
Ireland
