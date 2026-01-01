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Derry Girls
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BAFTA Awards 2023
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Winner
Scripted Comedy
Winner
Writer, Comedy
Winner
P&O Cruises Memorable Moment
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Scripted Comedy
Nominee
Scripted Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Scripted Comedy Programme
Nominee
Best Scripted Comedy Programme
Nominee
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