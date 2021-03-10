"Caïd" is a new French series, filmed in the genre of a suspenseful thriller. The streaming platform Netflix was involved in the production of the show. The story revolves around a music video director named Frank. One day, he goes to one of the most marginalized areas of France to shoot a video for a budding rapper named Tony. As the events unfold, it becomes clear that Tony is not only passionate about his art but also involved in drug trafficking. Additionally, he has an entire criminal organization operating throughout the country. In the end, Frank becomes entangled in dangerous and terrifying events, constantly risking his own life.

Expand