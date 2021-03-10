Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Dealer poster
Dealer poster
Dealer poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.2
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Dealer

Dealer (2021 - 2021)

Caïd 18+
Production year 2021
Country France
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 10 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes

TV series description

"Caïd" is a new French series, filmed in the genre of a suspenseful thriller. The streaming platform Netflix was involved in the production of the show. The story revolves around a music video director named Frank. One day, he goes to one of the most marginalized areas of France to shoot a video for a budding rapper named Tony. As the events unfold, it becomes clear that Tony is not only passionate about his art but also involved in drug trafficking. Additionally, he has an entire criminal organization operating throughout the country. In the end, Frank becomes entangled in dangerous and terrifying events, constantly risking his own life.
Дилер - trailer
Dealer  trailer
Cast
Cast
Sébastien Houbani
Abdramane Diakite
Mohamed Boudouh
Idir Azougli
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.2 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Dealer - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more