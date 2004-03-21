Menu
Deadwood All seasons
Deadwood
18+
Production year
2004
Country
USA
Episode duration
52 minutes
TV channel
HBO
Series rating
8.5
11
8.6
IMDb
All seasons of "Deadwood"
Season 1
12 episodes
21 March 2004 - 13 June 2004
Season 2
12 episodes
6 March 2005 - 22 May 2005
Season 3
12 episodes
11 June 2006 - 27 August 2006
