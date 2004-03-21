Menu
Deadwood 18+
Production year 2004
Country USA
Episode duration 52 minutes
TV channel HBO

Series rating

8.5
Rate 11 votes
8.6 IMDb
All seasons of "Deadwood"
Deadwood - Season 1 Season 1
12 episodes 21 March 2004 - 13 June 2004
 
Deadwood - Season 2 Season 2
12 episodes 6 March 2005 - 22 May 2005
 
Deadwood - Season 3 Season 3
12 episodes 11 June 2006 - 27 August 2006
 
