Wild Bill Hickok Sure you wanna quit playing, Jack? The game's always between you and getting called a cunt.

Tom Nuttall Meeting adjourned, fellas, take it outside.

Wild Bill Hickok That dropped eye of yours looks like the hood on a cunt to me, Jack. When you talk, your mouth looks like a cunt moving.

Jack McCall I ain't gonna get in no gun fight with you, Hickok.