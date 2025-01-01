Al SwearengenPain or damage don't end the world. Or despair or fucking beatings. The world ends when you're dead. Until then, you got more punishment in store. Stand it like a man... and give some back.
Wild Bill HickokSure you wanna quit playing, Jack? The game's always between you and getting called a cunt.
Tom NuttallMeeting adjourned, fellas, take it outside.
Wild Bill HickokThat dropped eye of yours looks like the hood on a cunt to me, Jack. When you talk, your mouth looks like a cunt moving.
Jack McCallI ain't gonna get in no gun fight with you, Hickok.
Wild Bill HickokBut you will run your cunt mouth at me. And I will take it, to play poker.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Al Swearengen[while having his prick sucked] Wo-wo-wo-woah, you got a stage to catch or somethin'? Slow... the fuck... up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seth Bullock[demanding conditions on buying the lot] 1,000, now. If anyone in that tent, or the building we put up, turns a playing card or pours a drink or offers a woman's services, you get the title back and keep our fuckin' money.
Al SwearengenYou come into camp, rent my lot, within six hours you blow in a guy's eye with Wild Bill Hickok backin' your play. Next day, I'm supposed to sell you the lot, put you in business, without askin' who the fuck you are or what the fuck you're doin' here?
Seth BullockAs far as what happened in the street, with Bill Hickok bein' involved, that was a turn of events.
Al SwearengenOh, a turn of events. Your partner calls it a coincidence. So, what with this coincidence and turn of events starin' me in the fuckin' face and five other fuckin' things I'm supposed to be payin' attention to, I still make you a sensible proposal and you answer by insulting me in my own joint.
Sol StarSeth didn't mean to insult you, Mr. Swearengen.
Al SwearengenYou stay out of this! You don't know nothin' about this! You weren't here and you don't have his proxy, so why don't you do whatever you people do when you're not running your mouths off or cheatin' people out of what they earn by Christian work.
Wild Bill HickokSome goddamn point a man's due to stop arguing with his-self and feeling twice the goddamn fool he knows he is 'cause he can't be something he tries to be every goddamn day without once getting to dinnertime and fucking it up. I don't want to fight it anymore, understand me Charlie? And I don't want you pissing in my ear about it. Can you let me go to hell the way I want to?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Al SwearengenMy oath on this; everyday that the widow sits on her ass in New York City, looks west at sunset, and thinks to herself "God bless you ignorant cocksuckers in Deadwood who strive mightily and have little money, to add to my ever increasing fortune," she'll be safe from the whiles of Al Swearengen.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Al SwearengenWave a penny under the Jew's nose; if they got living breath in them, brings them right around.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Calamity JaneYou with that ugly fuck by your own free will, Doc?
Doc CochranYes, yes I am. I'd rather be lucky than smart.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Francis WolcottI am a sinner that does not expect forgiveness. But I am not a government official.
Seth BullockAny more gunplay gets answered. You call the law in Sampson, you don't get to call it off just cause you're liquored up and popular on payday.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Mose Manuel demands refund for his spending at the Bella Union]
Francis WolcottIncluding youth, Mr. Manuel? And why not beauty? Not credibly restored, perhaps, but as a new non-negotiable term? Would you not have, too, your brother Charlie resurrected? Would you stipulate your envy of him being purged? Surely, you insist that Charlie retain certain defects - his ineffable self-deceptions, for example, which were your joy in life to rebuke, and purpose, so far as you had one. I suppose you would see removed those qualities which caused you to love him, and the obliviousness to danger which allowed you to shed his blood.
Francis Wolcott[Mose draws his gun and is shot by Bella Union guards] I want to talk to Bullock.
Cy TolliverGet the fucking doc! I could have cooled that out.
Francis WolcottOn my order, Mr. Tolliver, Lee will burn this building, mutilating you before, during or after, as I specify, or when he chooses unless I forbid.
Cy TolliverOh, my full attention is at your disposal.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Calamity JaneThem what gets cured by Calamity Jane STAYS fuckin' cured.
Seth Bullock[to Sol Star, who just reminded Seth to do something] Anything else on your schedule I'm behind on?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
E.B. Farnum[Pacing, practicing his reply to Mrs. Garrett's offer of purchasing his hotel] Madam, in the chambers of my heart beats a love for every crooked timber of this shitbox of a structure, this building. This building, its warped floorboards and...
Richardson[drops dishes in the background] Fie!
E.B. FarnumWhy, even in Richardson, my chef, my eyes see a beloved household pet somehow walking upright - see in Richardson a half-witted child, nonetheless adored.