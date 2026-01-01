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Dead Set
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Dead Set (2008)
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"Dead Set" cast
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Jaime Winstone
Jaime Winstone
Kelly
Davina McCall
Andy Nyman
Andy Nyman
Patrick
Jennifer Aries
Riz Ahmed
Riz Ahmed
Riq
Warren Brown
Marky
Chizzy Akudolu
Angel
Beth Cordingly
Veronica
Liz May Brice
Alex
Kevin Eldon
Joplin
Shelley Conn
Claire
Kathleen McDermott
Pippa
Liz May Brice
Adam Deacon
Space
Elyes Gabel
Danny
Krishnan Guru-Murthy
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