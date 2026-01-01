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Legends of Tomorrow
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Season 4
Cast and roles
Season 4 Cast of the Series Legends of Tomorrow (2018)
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"Legends of Tomorrow" cast
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Brandon Routh
Caity Lotz
Maisie Richardson-Sellers
Charlie
Jes Macallan
Amy Louise Pemberton
Gideon
Courtney Ford
Ramona Young
Mona Wu
Nick Zano
Dominic Purcell
Matt Ryan
Adam Tsekhman
Thomas F. Wilson
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