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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Daesh molodezh
Daesh molodezh (2009 - 2013)
Daesh molodezh
18+
Comedy
Reality-TV
Production year
2009
Country
Russia
Total seasons
9 seasons
Episode duration
24 minutes
TV channel
СТС
Runtime
80 hours 24 minutes
Cast
Cast
Tatyana Orlova
Andrey Burkovskiy
Vladimir Kuznetsov
Mikhail Bashkatov
Evgeniya Kregzhde
Aslan Bizhoyev
Cast and Crew
TV Show rating
5.1
Rate
20
votes
4.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
1831
In the Comedy genre
518
In the Reality-TV genre
40
In series of Russia
425
In series of 2009
31
Seasons
Season 1
2009,
25 episodes
Season 2
2009,
16 episodes
Season 3
2010,
23 episodes
Season 4
2010,
21 episodes
Season 5
2011,
21 episodes
Season 6
2011,
27 episodes
Season 7
2012,
25 episodes
Season 8
2012,
18 episodes
Season 9
2013,
25 episodes
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