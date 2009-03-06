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Kinoafisha TV Shows Daesh molodezh

Daesh molodezh (2009 - 2013)

Daesh molodezh 18+
Production year 2009
Country Russia
Total seasons 9 seasons
Episode duration 24 minutes
TV channel СТС
Runtime 80 hours 24 minutes
Cast
Cast
Tatyana Orlova
Tatyana Orlova
Andrey Burkovskiy
Andrey Burkovskiy
Vladimir Kuznetsov
Vladimir Kuznetsov
Mikhail Bashkatov
Mikhail Bashkatov
Evgeniya Kregzhde
Evgeniya Kregzhde
Aslan Bizhoyev
Aslan Bizhoyev
Cast and Crew

TV Show rating

5.1
Rate 20 votes
4.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1831 In the Comedy genre  518 In the Reality-TV genre  40 In series of Russia  425 In series of 2009  31
Seasons
Daesh molodezh - Season 1 Season 1
2009, 25 episodes
 
Daesh molodezh - Season 2 Season 2
2009, 16 episodes
 
Daesh molodezh - Season 3 Season 3
2010, 23 episodes
 
Daesh molodezh - Season 4 Season 4
2010, 21 episodes
 
Daesh molodezh - Season 5 Season 5
2011, 21 episodes
 
Daesh molodezh - Season 6 Season 6
2011, 27 episodes
 
Daesh molodezh - Season 7 Season 7
2012, 25 episodes
 
Daesh molodezh - Season 8 Season 8
2012, 18 episodes
 
Daesh molodezh - Season 9 Season 9
2013, 25 episodes
 
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