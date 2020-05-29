Menu
Russian
Plague! poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Plague!

Plague! (2020 - …)

Чума! 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 20 minutes
Streaming service Иви
Runtime 4 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

The series "Plague!" is a brilliant parody of modern manners, transported to the Middle Ages. The inhabitants constantly gossip and share news, ladies write their blogs from windows, and ordinary executioners have to moonlight as manicurists. But the main character has no time for laughter, as he gets into trouble trying to reach his beloved. What awaits him: a wedding with the baron's ugly daughter, execution, or happiness? The path to the lady's heart is long, treacherous, and extremely dangerous...
Cast
Ivan Okhlobystin
Maksim Lagashkin
Mariya Gorban
Vyacheslav Chepurchenko
Zoya Berber
Igor Oznobishin
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
5.7 IMDb
Seasons
Plague! - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 6 episodes
 
Plague! - Season 2 Season 2
2020, 8 episodes
 
Stills
