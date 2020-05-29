The series "Plague!" is a brilliant parody of modern manners, transported to the Middle Ages. The inhabitants constantly gossip and share news, ladies write their blogs from windows, and ordinary executioners have to moonlight as manicurists. But the main character has no time for laughter, as he gets into trouble trying to reach his beloved. What awaits him: a wedding with the baron's ugly daughter, execution, or happiness? The path to the lady's heart is long, treacherous, and extremely dangerous...

