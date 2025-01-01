Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Çukur Quotes

Çukur quotes

Yamaç (2017) Biz Çukur'u koruruz. Çukur'da bizi korur.
Aliço Ama herkes öldürür sevdigini...
Idris Koçovali Burasi Çukur kizim...
Medet I said, just give me a accommodation! I only have one condition. I said Nemrud's Kizi song wasn't play! Bastards.
Meke They threw a bone in front of us. Either we're gonna chew him or them!
Idris Koçovali Family is everything
Efsun Love... something unpleasant indeed
