Çukur
Quotes
Çukur quotes
Yamaç (2017)
Biz Çukur'u koruruz. Çukur'da bizi korur.
Aliço
Ama herkes öldürür sevdigini...
Idris Koçovali
Burasi Çukur kizim...
Medet
I said, just give me a accommodation! I only have one condition. I said Nemrud's Kizi song wasn't play! Bastards.
Meke
They threw a bone in front of us. Either we're gonna chew him or them!
Idris Koçovali
Family is everything
Efsun
Love... something unpleasant indeed
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Aras Bulut Iynemli
Rıza Kocaoğlu
Ercan Kesal
Damla Sönmez
