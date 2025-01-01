[voiceover during precredit opening sequence] My name is Avery Ryan. I was a victim of cybercrime. Like you, I posted on social media; checked my bank balance online; even kept the confidential files of my psychological practice on my computer. Then I was hacked. And as a result, one of my patients was murdered. My investigation into her death led me to the F.B.I., where I joined a team of cyberexperts, to wage a war against a new breed of criminal hiding on the deep web, infiltrating our daily lives in ways we never imagined. Faceless. Nameless. Lurking inside our devices. Just a keystroke away. It can happen to you...