Kinoafisha TV Shows Crossbones

Crossbones (2014 - 2014)

Crossbones 18+
Production year 2014
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel NBC
Runtime 9 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The TV series "Crossbones" is an adventurous saga about the bloodthirsty and dangerous sea wolf Edward Teach, the leader of pirates known as Blackbeard. Together with his crew of desperate cutthroats, the eccentric villain terrorizes ships that venture into the waters around New Providence Island. Thanks to this, he has gained a reputation as a cunning and agile thief. His gang has hindered trade development in the Bahamas to such an extent that the British authorities have decided to get rid of Teach once and for all.
Creator
James V. Hart
Amanda Welles
Neil Cross
Chris Perfetti
Chris Perfetti Tim Fletch
Richard Coyle
Richard Coyle Tom Lowe
David Hoflin
David Hoflin Charles Rider
Cast and Crew
Series rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Seasons
Crossbones - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 9 episodes
 
