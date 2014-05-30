The TV series "Crossbones" is an adventurous saga about the bloodthirsty and dangerous sea wolf Edward Teach, the leader of pirates known as Blackbeard. Together with his crew of desperate cutthroats, the eccentric villain terrorizes ships that venture into the waters around New Providence Island. Thanks to this, he has gained a reputation as a cunning and agile thief. His gang has hindered trade development in the Bahamas to such an extent that the British authorities have decided to get rid of Teach once and for all.

