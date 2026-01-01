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Criminal: UK
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Criminal: UK (2019)
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"Criminal: UK" cast
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Katherine Kelly
Lee Ingleby
Mark Stanley
Rochenda Sandall
Nicholas Pinnock
Shubham Saraf
DC Kyle Petit
David Tennant
Dr. Edgar Fallon
Hayley Atwell
Stacey Doyle
Lolita Chakrabarti
Anita Baines
Kevin Eldon
Michael Walker
Mark Quartley
Jeremy Nicholson
Isabella Laughland
McRae
Clare-Hope Ashitey
Adele Addo
Youssef Kerkour
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