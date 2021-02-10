Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Crime Scene poster
Crime Scene poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 6
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Crime Scene

Crime Scene (2021 - …)

Crime Scene 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 55 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 9 hours 10 minutes

TV series description

"Crime Scene: Disappearance at the Cecil Hotel" is an American show created by the streaming platform Netflix. The new series tells the story of a mysterious place located in the heart of the City of Angels. The Cecil Hotel has long been considered a hideout for hardened killers and serial maniacs. Numerous mysterious deaths that have occurred in this place have never been solved by law enforcement officials. Locals believe that the Cecil is the most dangerous hotel in the city. The show's creators decided to focus on one of the most horrifying stories that took place in the establishment - the mysterious disappearance of a young woman named Elisa Lam.
Место преступления - trailer третьего сезона
Crime Scene  trailer третьего сезона
Cast
Cast
Artemis Snow
Steven Thomas Gamble
Viveca Chow
Leon Gonzalez
Carla Woods
Tim Marcia
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Crime Scene - The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel
2021, 4 episodes
 
Crime Scene - The Times Square Killer The Times Square Killer
2021, 3 episodes
 
Crime Scene - The Texas Killing Fields The Texas Killing Fields
2022, 3 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more