"Crime Scene: Disappearance at the Cecil Hotel" is an American show created by the streaming platform Netflix. The new series tells the story of a mysterious place located in the heart of the City of Angels. The Cecil Hotel has long been considered a hideout for hardened killers and serial maniacs. Numerous mysterious deaths that have occurred in this place have never been solved by law enforcement officials. Locals believe that the Cecil is the most dangerous hotel in the city. The show's creators decided to focus on one of the most horrifying stories that took place in the establishment - the mysterious disappearance of a young woman named Elisa Lam.

Expand