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Creepshow 2019, season 3
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Creepshow
Seasons
Season 3
Creepshow
18+
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
23 September 2021
Production year
2021
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
6 hours 0 minute
Series rating
6.6
Rate
20
votes
7
IMDb
Creepshow List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Mums
Season 3
Episode 1
23 September 2021
Queen Bee
Season 3
Episode 2
23 September 2021
Skeletons in the Closet
Season 3
Episode 3
30 September 2021
Familiar
Season 3
Episode 4
30 September 2021
The Last Tsuburaya
Season 3
Episode 5
7 October 2021
Okay, I'll Bite
Season 3
Episode 6
7 October 2021
Stranger Sings
Season 3
Episode 7
14 October 2021
Meter Reader
Season 3
Episode 8
14 October 2021
Time Out
Season 3
Episode 9
21 October 2021
The Things in Oakwood's Past
Season 3
Episode 10
21 October 2021
Drug Traffic
Season 3
Episode 11
28 October 2021
A Dead Girl Named Sue
Season 3
Episode 12
28 October 2021
TV series release schedule
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