Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space 2021 episode 1 season 1
few votesRate
0 vote
Meet the Crew, Part 1
Season 1 / Episode 16 September 2021
Meet the Crew, Part 2
Season 1 / Episode 26 September 2021
Prepare for Launch, Part 1
Season 1 / Episode 313 September 2021
Prepare for Launch, Part 2
Season 1 / Episode 413 September 2021
The Return Home
Season 1 / Episode 530 September 2021
Episode description
В 1 сезоне 1 серии сериала «Обратный отсчет: космическая миссия Inspiration4» власти начинают подготовку к первой гражданской орбитальной миссии. Среди членов экипажа оказывается женщина, которой в свое время удалось победить тяжелую онкологию.
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more
Authorisation by email