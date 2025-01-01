Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Columbo Seasons Season 1972 Episode 4

Columbo 1971 - 2003 episode 4 season 1972

"Columbo" season 1972 all episodes
Short Fuse
Season 1972 / Episode 1 19 January 1972
Blueprint for Murder
Season 1972 / Episode 2 9 February 1972
Étude in Black
Season 1972 / Episode 3 17 September 1972
The Greenhouse Jungle
Season 1972 / Episode 4 15 October 1972
The Most Crucial Game
Season 1972 / Episode 5 5 November 1972
Dagger of the Mind
Season 1972 / Episode 6 26 November 1972
