"The Official" makes a bold statement as an "anti-corruption melodrama," immediately piquing intrigue. Russia still hasn't matured enough to produce sharp political films - everyone seems to be focused on the infamous "little man," and for understandable reasons. It's acceptable to laugh and satirize the system, but to completely dismantle it like in "House of Cards" is a daring move that no one has attempted yet. Falling for the colorful…