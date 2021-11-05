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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Official

The Official (2021 - 2021)

Чиновница 18+
Production year 2021
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service КИОН
Runtime 8 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Bureaucrat" is a series on the KION streaming service by Oksana Karas, the director of the drama "Doctor Lisa". The 8-episode project revolves around Arina Alferova, a bureaucrat in the regional Ministry of Health played by Victoria Tolstoganova. After losing a loved one due to her own negligence and collusion with local pharmaceutical companies, Arina intends to infiltrate the corrupt system of Russian healthcare and reach the ministerial chair in order to punish all those responsible for what happened.
The Official - Trailer
The Official  Trailer
Cast
Cast
Viktoriya Tolstoganova
Viktoriya Tolstoganova
Maksim Vitorgan
Maksim Vitorgan
Artyom Bystrov
Artyom Bystrov
Aleksey Agranovich
Aleksey Agranovich
Polina Kutepova
Polina Kutepova
Yana Gladkikh
Yana Gladkikh
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.7
Rate 12 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Drama genre  In series of Russia  In series of 2021 
Seasons
The Official - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews

Our Review

"The Official" makes a bold statement as an "anti-corruption melodrama," immediately piquing intrigue. Russia still hasn't matured enough to produce sharp political films - everyone seems to be focused on the infamous "little man," and for understandable reasons. It's acceptable to laugh and satirize the system, but to completely dismantle it like in "House of Cards" is a daring move that no one has attempted yet. Falling for the colorful…
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