Report on the Canine Auto-Mechanical Soviet Threat
Season 1 / Episode 220 April 2021
Quiet Illness
Season 1 / Episode 320 April 2021
After the End
Season 1 / Episode 420 April 2021
The Cowboy President
Season 1 / Episode 520 April 2021
Kiss, Marry, Kill
Season 1 / Episode 620 April 2021
Warehouse Friends
Season 1 / Episode 720 April 2021
Attack of the Karens
Season 1 / Episode 820 April 2021
One Gay Wedding and a Thousand Funerals
Season 1 / Episode 920 April 2021
The Gunshot Heard 'Round the World
Season 1 / Episode 1020 April 2021
Episode description
В 1 сезоне 8 серии сериала «Кинопереворот» создатели шоу решают переосмыслить концепцию зомби-хоррора, поставив на место оживших мертвецов обычных жительниц американского пригорода. Все эти женщины постоянно на что-то жалуются...
