Production year 2015
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 24 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 12 hours 48 minutes

TV series description

A comedic story about the lives of four security guards led by Lev Borisovich. Each of them is a rare original. Andrey is a musician and a hopeless lover, Tolya is a hypochondriac and a klutz, Fyodor is a simple-minded bodybuilder, and Slavik is a failed comedian. Despite their differences, the fearless security guards are always ready to help, solve any task, and prevent evil from entering the office building. Every day, the guys fight against windmills and find themselves in various funny situations.
Sergey Stepin
Sergey Stepin
Denis Buzin
Denis Buzin
Dmitriy Belotserkovskiy
Dmitriy Belotserkovskiy
Yana Koshkina
Yana Koshkina
Sergey Tereshchenko
Seasons
ChOP - Season 1 Season 1
TBA, 16 episodes
 
ChOP - Season 2 Season 2
TBA, 16 episodes
 
