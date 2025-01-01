A comedic story about the lives of four security guards led by Lev Borisovich. Each of them is a rare original. Andrey is a musician and a hopeless lover, Tolya is a hypochondriac and a klutz, Fyodor is a simple-minded bodybuilder, and Slavik is a failed comedian. Despite their differences, the fearless security guards are always ready to help, solve any task, and prevent evil from entering the office building. Every day, the guys fight against windmills and find themselves in various funny situations.

