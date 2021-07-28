Thou Shall Nut Steal/The Baby Whisperer/It Takes Two to Tangle
Season 1 / Episode 128 July 2021
The Whole Package / Bird Brains / Acorn In My Side
Season 1 / Episode 24 August 2021
The Jungle/The Flight/Deep Dive
Season 1 / Episode 311 August 2021
A Nut You Can't Refuse/Chipmunks Away/Ruff Justice
Season 1 / Episode 418 August 2021
Dog in the House/Cone Alone/Highway to Hugs
Season 1 / Episode 525 August 2021
The Hazelnut King/Egg Baby/Mega Muscle Chip
Season 1 / Episode 61 September 2021
Struggling Duckling/Friends Of The Family/Top Dog
Season 1 / Episode 78 September 2021
The Ghost/The Imperfect Crime/Nut Soup
Season 1 / Episode 815 September 2021
The Unusual Nutspects/An Evening With Clarice/Craft Craze
Season 1 / Episode 922 September 2021
Too Late To Hibernate/Sorry Nut Sorry/Never Trust A Sausage
Season 1 / Episode 1029 September 2021
Night of the Pizza Moon/Who's Your Granny?/Summer Sidekick Syndrome
Season 1 / Episode 116 October 2021
Episode description
В 1 сезоне 10 серии сериала «Чип и Дейл» один из бурундучков решает ввести другого в самую настоящую спячку. По ходу дела Чип начинает винить Дейла в своих ошибках. Но что на это скажет сам Дейл? Лучшие друзья решают купить домой новый диван...
