Chilling Adventures of Sabrina 2018 episode 8 season 3
"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" season 3 all episodes
Chapter Twenty-One: The Hellbound Heart
Season 3 / Episode 124 January 2020
Chapter Twenty-Two: Drag Me to Hell
Season 3 / Episode 224 January 2020
Chapter Twenty-Three: Heavy is the Crown
Season 3 / Episode 324 January 2020
Chapter Twenty-Four: The Hare Moon
Season 3 / Episode 424 January 2020
Chapter Twenty-Five: The Devil Within
Season 3 / Episode 524 January 2020
Chapter Twenty-Six: All of them Witches
Season 3 / Episode 624 January 2020
Chapter Twenty-Seven: The Judas Kiss
Season 3 / Episode 724 January 2020
Chapter Twenty-Eight: Sabrina Is Legend
Season 3 / Episode 824 January 2020
В 3 сезоне 8 серии сериала «Леденящие душу приключения Сабрины» Сабрине предстоит забрать все нечестивые регалии и вырвать Гриндейл из рук язычников, а затем вернуться в камень на место другой Сабрины, чтобы не устроить временной хаос.
