Kinoafisha TV Shows Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Seasons Season 3 Episode 8

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina 2018 episode 8 season 3

7.8 Rate
10 votes
"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" season 3 all episodes
Chapter Twenty-One: The Hellbound Heart
Season 3 / Episode 1 24 January 2020
Chapter Twenty-Two: Drag Me to Hell
Season 3 / Episode 2 24 January 2020
Chapter Twenty-Three: Heavy is the Crown
Season 3 / Episode 3 24 January 2020
Chapter Twenty-Four: The Hare Moon
Season 3 / Episode 4 24 January 2020
Chapter Twenty-Five: The Devil Within
Season 3 / Episode 5 24 January 2020
Chapter Twenty-Six: All of them Witches
Season 3 / Episode 6 24 January 2020
Chapter Twenty-Seven: The Judas Kiss
Season 3 / Episode 7 24 January 2020
Chapter Twenty-Eight: Sabrina Is Legend
Season 3 / Episode 8 24 January 2020
Episode description

В 3 сезоне 8 серии сериала «Леденящие душу приключения Сабрины» Сабрине предстоит забрать все нечестивые регалии и вырвать Гриндейл из рук язычников, а затем вернуться в камень на место другой Сабрины, чтобы не устроить временной хаос.

