Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Seasons Season 3 Episode 2

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina 2018 episode 2 season 3

7.6 Rate
10 votes
"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" season 3 all episodes
Chapter Twenty-One: The Hellbound Heart
Season 3 / Episode 1 24 January 2020
Chapter Twenty-Two: Drag Me to Hell
Season 3 / Episode 2 24 January 2020
Chapter Twenty-Three: Heavy is the Crown
Season 3 / Episode 3 24 January 2020
Chapter Twenty-Four: The Hare Moon
Season 3 / Episode 4 24 January 2020
Chapter Twenty-Five: The Devil Within
Season 3 / Episode 5 24 January 2020
Chapter Twenty-Six: All of them Witches
Season 3 / Episode 6 24 January 2020
Chapter Twenty-Seven: The Judas Kiss
Season 3 / Episode 7 24 January 2020
Chapter Twenty-Eight: Sabrina Is Legend
Season 3 / Episode 8 24 January 2020
Episode description

В 3 сезоне 2 серии сериала «Леденящие душу приключения Сабрины» Лилит начинает обучать Сабрину работе Сатаны. Но провалив первое же дело — забрать души в ад, — Сабрина невольно высмеивает ад и его традиции, тем самым подняв рейтинг Калибана.

Comments Discuss in Chat (ru)
Write review
Only registered users can comment Log in using By logging in, you agree to the terms of use

Authorisation by email

Discussing now The Astronaut
The Astronaut 1 comment
Badlands
Badlands 71 comments
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3 46 comments
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more