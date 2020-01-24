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Kinoafisha TV Shows Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Seasons Season 3 Episode 1

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina 2018 episode 1 season 3

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"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" season 3 all episodes
Chapter Twenty-One: The Hellbound Heart
Season 3 / Episode 1 24 January 2020
Chapter Twenty-Two: Drag Me to Hell
Season 3 / Episode 2 24 January 2020
Chapter Twenty-Three: Heavy is the Crown
Season 3 / Episode 3 24 January 2020
Chapter Twenty-Four: The Hare Moon
Season 3 / Episode 4 24 January 2020
Chapter Twenty-Five: The Devil Within
Season 3 / Episode 5 24 January 2020
Chapter Twenty-Six: All of them Witches
Season 3 / Episode 6 24 January 2020
Chapter Twenty-Seven: The Judas Kiss
Season 3 / Episode 7 24 January 2020
Chapter Twenty-Eight: Sabrina Is Legend
Season 3 / Episode 8 24 January 2020
Episode description

В 3 сезоне 1 серии сериала «Леденящие душу приключения Сабрины» Зельда вновь открывает академию после перерыва и становится директором. А Сабрина вместе с друзьями отправляется в ад за Ником. Там она встречает Лилит на троне.

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