Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Seasons Season 1 Episode 4

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina 2018 episode 4 season 1

8.0 Rate
10 votes
"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" season 1 all episodes
Chapter One: October Country
Season 1 / Episode 1 26 October 2018
Chapter Two: The Dark Baptism
Season 1 / Episode 2 26 October 2018
Chapter Three: The Trial of Sabrina Spellman
Season 1 / Episode 3 26 October 2018
Chapter Four: Witch Academy
Season 1 / Episode 4 26 October 2018
Chapter Five: Dreams in a Witch House
Season 1 / Episode 5 26 October 2018
Chapter Six: An Exorcism in Greendale
Season 1 / Episode 6 26 October 2018
Chapter Seven: Feast of Feasts
Season 1 / Episode 7 26 October 2018
Chapter Eight: The Burial
Season 1 / Episode 8 26 October 2018
Chapter Nine: The Returned Man
Season 1 / Episode 9 26 October 2018
Chapter Ten: The Witching Hour
Season 1 / Episode 10 26 October 2018
Chapter Eleven: A Midwinter's Tale
Season 1 / Episode 11 14 December 2018
Episode description

В 1 сезоне 4 серии сериала «Леденящие душу приключения Сабрины» Сабрина начинает посещать академию, где знакомится с ведьмаком по имени Ник. Отец Блэквуд считает, что девушке еще рано изучать колдовство, но тетя Зельда настаивает на испытании. 

Comments Discuss in Chat (ru)
Write review
Only registered users can comment Log in using By logging in, you agree to the terms of use

Authorisation by email

Discussing now Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2 62 comments
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2 27 comments
The incredible adventures of Shura
The incredible adventures of Shura 30 comments
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more