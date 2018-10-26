Chilling Adventures of Sabrina 2018 episode 4 season 1
"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" season 1 all episodes
Chapter One: October Country
Season 1 / Episode 126 October 2018
Chapter Two: The Dark Baptism
Season 1 / Episode 226 October 2018
Chapter Three: The Trial of Sabrina Spellman
Season 1 / Episode 326 October 2018
Chapter Four: Witch Academy
Season 1 / Episode 426 October 2018
Chapter Five: Dreams in a Witch House
Season 1 / Episode 526 October 2018
Chapter Six: An Exorcism in Greendale
Season 1 / Episode 626 October 2018
Chapter Seven: Feast of Feasts
Season 1 / Episode 726 October 2018
Chapter Eight: The Burial
Season 1 / Episode 826 October 2018
Chapter Nine: The Returned Man
Season 1 / Episode 926 October 2018
Chapter Ten: The Witching Hour
Season 1 / Episode 1026 October 2018
Chapter Eleven: A Midwinter's Tale
Season 1 / Episode 1114 December 2018
В 1 сезоне 4 серии сериала «Леденящие душу приключения Сабрины» Сабрина начинает посещать академию, где знакомится с ведьмаком по имени Ник. Отец Блэквуд считает, что девушке еще рано изучать колдовство, но тетя Зельда настаивает на испытании.
