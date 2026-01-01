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Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
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Season 1
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Season 1 Cast of the Series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018)
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"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" cast
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Kiernan Shipka
Sabrina Spellman
Ross Lynch
Harvey Kinkle
Lucy Davis
Hilda Spellman
Chance Perdomo
Ambrose Spellman
Michelle Gomez
Mary Wardwell
Jaz Sinclair
Tati Gabrielle
Prudence Night
Adeline Rudolph
Agatha
Richard Coyle
Miranda Otto
Zelda Spellman
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